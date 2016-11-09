Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

gLeaf Island Sweet Skunk

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

Island Sweet Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
653 people told us about effects:
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!