The Green Monke Tropical Citrus Hemp Extract CBD-Infused Soda, a refreshing departure from high-energy drinks like Red Bull or Monster, as well as a healthier alternative to alcohol, ensuring you can enjoy yourself without the dreaded hangover. Each 12 Fl oz (355ml) can contains a soothing 20mg of CBD, offering a calm and enjoyable experience.



This green tropical elixir is the ideal beverage for your gatherings or personal relaxation moments. Sip, unwind, and let your worries melt away as you immerse yourself in the tranquil flavors of our Tropical Citrus Hemp Extract CBD-Infused Soda. It's the perfect choice for any party, whether you're celebrating with friends or simply enjoying some well-deserved downtime. Embrace the social refreshment you've been seeking and discover a new way to relax and chill out.



20mg CBD | 25 calories | 6g sugar | Vegan and Gluten-friendly

