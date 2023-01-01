Introducing our Green Monké Mango Guava Delta-8 Infused Soda, a delightful fusion of tropical mango and guava flavors that will transport your taste buds to paradise. Each 12 Fl Oz (355ml) can contains a satisfying 25mg of Delta-8 THC, providing a truly unique and relaxing experience.



Experience the essence of mango and guava in every sip, making it an ideal choice for unwinding and leaving your daily tasks behind. Whether you're looking to escape the stresses of the day or elevate your relaxation during a cozy night in with your favorite takeout and a Netflix binge, Green Monké 25mg Delta-8 Mango Guava is your perfect companion.



25mg Delta-8 THC | 25 calories | 5g sugar | Vegan and Gluten-friendly

Show more