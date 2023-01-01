Green Monké 25mg Delta-8 Tropical Citrus Infused Soda, a delightful and lightly sparkling emerald green concoction that's an explosion of tropical citrus flavors. Packed with 25mg of Delta-8 THC, this 12 Fl Oz (355ml) can offers a unique and invigorating experience.



Each sip of this tropical citrus soda is like a refreshing dip into a vibrant, emerald waterfall, delivering a burst of zesty tropical citrus notes that dance on your taste buds. At only 25 calories per serving, this beverage brings the party to life, making it the perfect companion for any occasion. Indulge in the lively, tropical citrus flavors of Green Monké and elevate your beverage experience.



25mg Delta-8 THC | 25 calories | 5g sugar | Vegan and Gluten-friendly

