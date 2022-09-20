We use nothing but top-quality, legal, hemp-derived extract in our tincture. In fact, it’s the same CBD oil you’ll find in most of our products. If you’re looking for a powerful partner in treating what ails you, this might be it. Our CBD tincture is full spectrum thus providing a variety of terpenes and a great way to replenish your body’s endocannabinoid system with CBD. It provides possible anxiety and pain relief to many of our family and furry friends. Depending on the size, this tincture containing 150mg, 300mg, 600mg or 1200mg of CBD hemp extract.