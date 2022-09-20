About this product
Free yourself from everyday discomfort with our pocket and purse-friendly cbd roll on. The original version has an invigorating aroma of eucalyptus and spearmint and for those looking for a milder scent can choose from Lavender, Citrus Burst, Sandalwood & Bergamot, and Vanilla Wedding Cake with 100mg of CBD concentrated in this travel-size bottle and convenient smooth application that keeps your hands lotion-free, you won’t want to leave home without it.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Mountain Hemp Company
Green Mountain Hemp Company (GMHC), headquartered in St Albans, Vermont is a market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes BALANCE, FLEX, SILK Body Butter and REVERSE Massage Oil amongst others.
Our GMHC-branded, premium quality products all start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company’s hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol (“CBD”), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds.
GMHC's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as proprietary CBD products for. Through its vertically integrated business model, GMHC maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. GMHC products are distributed to retail centers, health care practitioners, and online through the Company’s website, GreenMountainHempCompany.com
GMHC's mission is to encourage to, “Live the way nature intended”.
Our GMHC-branded, premium quality products all start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company’s hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol (“CBD”), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds.
GMHC's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as proprietary CBD products for. Through its vertically integrated business model, GMHC maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. GMHC products are distributed to retail centers, health care practitioners, and online through the Company’s website, GreenMountainHempCompany.com
GMHC's mission is to encourage to, “Live the way nature intended”.