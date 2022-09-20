Green Mountain Hemp Company (GMHC), headquartered in St Albans, Vermont is a market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes BALANCE, FLEX, SILK Body Butter and REVERSE Massage Oil amongst others.



Our GMHC-branded, premium quality products all start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company’s hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol (“CBD”), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds.



GMHC's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as proprietary CBD products for. Through its vertically integrated business model, GMHC maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. GMHC products are distributed to retail centers, health care practitioners, and online through the Company’s website, GreenMountainHempCompany.com



GMHC's mission is to encourage to, “Live the way nature intended”.

