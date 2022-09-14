About this product
Different from anti perspirants you get in drug stores this product allows your body to go through the natural process of sweating while impeding the growth of bacteria that causes smell. Dozens of our customers find our deodorant to be incredibly effective, the magnesium and CBD combine to give your armpits exactly what they need to stay smelling fresh. Each stick has high amounts of magnesium making it both a deodorizer and a vitamin supplement in one. Five mild essential oil based scents are available. Choose from Baby Powder, Sage, Lavender, Sandalwood & Bergamot, and Vanilla Wedding Cake.
About this brand
Green Mountain Hemp Company
Green Mountain Hemp Company (GMHC), headquartered in St Albans, Vermont is a market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes BALANCE, FLEX, SILK Body Butter and REVERSE Massage Oil amongst others.
Our GMHC-branded, premium quality products all start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company’s hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol (“CBD”), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds.
GMHC's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as proprietary CBD products for. Through its vertically integrated business model, GMHC maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. GMHC products are distributed to retail centers, health care practitioners, and online through the Company’s website, GreenMountainHempCompany.com
GMHC's mission is to encourage to, “Live the way nature intended”.
