Different from anti perspirants you get in drug stores this product allows your body to go through the natural process of sweating while impeding the growth of bacteria that causes smell. Dozens of our customers find our deodorant to be incredibly effective, the magnesium and CBD combine to give your armpits exactly what they need to stay smelling fresh. Each stick has high amounts of magnesium making it both a deodorizer and a vitamin supplement in one. Five mild essential oil based scents are available. Choose from Baby Powder, Sage, Lavender, Sandalwood & Bergamot, and Vanilla Wedding Cake.