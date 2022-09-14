About this product
Get the sleep you’ve been dreaming of!
Introducing GMHC’s, SLUMBER: CBN Sleep Formula. These CBN soft gels contain hemp-derived CBN, 0% THC! 0% Melatonin!
CBN (Cannabinol) was one of the first identified cannabinoids in 1896, and preliminary research indicates it may have beneficial properties as an anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and appetite stimulant, as well as a sleep aid.–
This product may support:
sleep aid
anti-bacterial
anti-inflammatory
appetite stimulant
pain and inflammation
arthritis
Crohn’s Disease
Introducing GMHC’s, SLUMBER: CBN Sleep Formula. These CBN soft gels contain hemp-derived CBN, 0% THC! 0% Melatonin!
CBN (Cannabinol) was one of the first identified cannabinoids in 1896, and preliminary research indicates it may have beneficial properties as an anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and appetite stimulant, as well as a sleep aid.–
This product may support:
sleep aid
anti-bacterial
anti-inflammatory
appetite stimulant
pain and inflammation
arthritis
Crohn’s Disease
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Mountain Hemp Company
Green Mountain Hemp Company (GMHC), headquartered in St Albans, Vermont is a market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes BALANCE, FLEX, SILK Body Butter and REVERSE Massage Oil amongst others.
Our GMHC-branded, premium quality products all start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company’s hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol (“CBD”), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds.
GMHC's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as proprietary CBD products for. Through its vertically integrated business model, GMHC maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. GMHC products are distributed to retail centers, health care practitioners, and online through the Company’s website, GreenMountainHempCompany.com
GMHC's mission is to encourage to, “Live the way nature intended”.
Our GMHC-branded, premium quality products all start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company’s hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol (“CBD”), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds.
GMHC's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as proprietary CBD products for. Through its vertically integrated business model, GMHC maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. GMHC products are distributed to retail centers, health care practitioners, and online through the Company’s website, GreenMountainHempCompany.com
GMHC's mission is to encourage to, “Live the way nature intended”.