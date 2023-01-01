In non-stop attempts to find the best formula for your chill time and still hit the spot on a naturally delicious and juicy bite, Green Planet has developed a flavorful gummy with a 5:1 CBD and THC ratio for maximum enjoyment.

Whether treating yourself to a yummy bite every now and then or indulging in daily doses of our 5:1 THC and CBD gummies, you’re in for a great time. Expect a fast-acting relief in pain, anxiety, stress, discomfort, and seizures while enjoying a blissful, relaxing experience. Designed specifically for anytime consumption, our 5:1 gummies are the ideal way to naturally uplift your day.

