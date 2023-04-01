CBN is another cannabinoid found in the hemp plant, much like CBD. Unlike CBD, CBN holds natural properties that cause it to act as a powerful sleeping aid. Relieving conditions like insomnia, these capsules are extremely helpful when it comes to having trouble falling asleep and staying asleep for the whole night. It's time to have a well-deserved rest!
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
Visit us at one of our locations on the Las Vegas Strip today! 📍Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino 📍Fashion Show Mall