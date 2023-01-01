Our sleep-forward tincture is an ideal natural solution for any individual struggling to get a good night’s sleep. Treating insomnia and sleep apnea, this tincture is also helpful in reducing inflammation, improving blood circulation, and relaxing your mind and body.
Using only pure, high-grade hemp extract, coconut oil as a carrier, valerian root, skullcaps, and natural flavor compounds - Green Planet ensures a natural solution for those looking for a special night to remember.
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
