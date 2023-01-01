Ideal for joint pain, our unique salve is a perfect mixture of CBD and natural oils. Designed to aid in reducing inflammation, Green Planet puts your pain first. Eucalyptus, lavender, and lemongrass-infused with top-tier industrial hemp come together to relieve your pain and create a long-lasting calming effect while nourishing your skin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
Visit us at one of our locations on the Las Vegas Strip today! 📍Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino 📍Fashion Show Mall