Having trouble sleeping at night and just can't seem to stay asleep? These delicious berry flavored gummies are mixed to perfection with 20mg of industrial-grade CBD along with 3mg of the most powerful sleep hormone - Melatonin. Choose your jar size and get snoozing away within an hour of chewing on these dreamy bites!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
Visit us at one of our locations on the Las Vegas Strip today! 📍Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino 📍Fashion Show Mall