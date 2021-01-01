Green Republic
Hemp Smokes CBD Cigarettes – Menthol (20 pack)
About this product
Each Hemp smokes menthol cigarette has approximately 100mg CBD (20 Hemp cigarettes per pack) and have a very wonderful taste. Available in Menthol or Regular. Make the switch to what may be a better alternative to Tobacco!
Available in Original and Menthol
20 Hemp Smokes per pack
100mg CBD per Smoke
100% organically grown natural hemp
3rd party lab tested
Grown and made in the USA
Less than 0.3% THC
