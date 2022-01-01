Made in a dedicated gluten-free facility, this protein packed Hemp Crisp Protein Cookies are a balanced nutri­tious cannabis-infused power snack designed to fuel both mind and body. Our Green Baker treats utilize our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ ELEVATE experience to help elevate your moments. Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.Each treat is individually wrapped in child-resistant plastic wrapping. Just unwrap and enjoy!