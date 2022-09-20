About this product
These are not your ordinary chocolate cookies. These rich, intensely chocolatey cookies boasts a gooey interior with chocolate chips and whole plant cannabis extract. Each bite of the Green Baker’s Triple Chocolate Fudge is an explosion of chocolatey goodness. Not only is it a delicious cookie but it also has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD per cookie. Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods. Our Green Baker cookies utilize our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ Elevate experience to help elevate your moments. Each cookie is individually wrapped in child-resistant plastic wrapping Just unwrap and enjoy! Each cookies contains 20mg Total Cannabinoids: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD
Green Revolution
At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you.
The Whole Plant for the Whole You.
Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun.
This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment.
We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003056
C11-0001122-LIC