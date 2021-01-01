About this product

Craving something scrumptious and sweet? These cannabis-infused chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy like they just came out of the oven. They are so delicious you’ll never guess they are gluten-free.

Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.

Our Green Baker cookies utilize our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ Elevate experience to help elevate your moments.

Each cookie is individually wrapped in child-resistant plastic wrapping

Just unwrap and enjoy!

Each cookies contains 20mg Total Cannabinoids: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD

Available in Singles, Three Packs, and Ten Packs