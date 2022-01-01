Can’t decide between CBD or CBG? Maybe you shouldn’t have to. CBD and CBG each offer unique beneficial properties on their own, yet when combined, these individual cannabinoids produce a phenomenon known as the ‘entourage effect.’ Basically, by mixing these two distinct cannabinoids, the combined effort will have greater therapeutic benefits than taking each individually. While both CBD and CBG may alleviate anxiety, CBG has also shown to provide more anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, and CBD is sought for mild depression and pain management. Because CBD and CBG interact differently with cannabinoid receptors, combining their efforts may provide you with an ideal whole-body relief option.



Natural: Organic MCT coconut oil, organic full spectrum CBD and CBG hemp flower concentrate