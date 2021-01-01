Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
CBD Gummies - Fruit Bites - 50 MG (5 count) - Assorted Flavor - Green Roads CBD™ - Buy Online Today!
About this product
*** USE Coupon Code Leafly15 at Checkout to Save 15% Today ! ****
Green Roads CBD Fruit Bites offer you supportive CBD in fun fruit shapes and juicy, delicious, flavors. This travel-sized package of CBD fruit bites lets you get your daily serving of cannabinoids On the Go! Each Fruit Bite offers 10mg of CBD for a total of 50mg in this 5-pack. Like all Green Roads products, these gummies are made with CBD from American hemp and are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can use the QR code on the package to find the results of this test.
TOTAL CBD
50 mg
Key Facts
With 10mg CBD per gummy
Fun shapes and delicious flavors in every bite
Perfect on-the-go packet
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid,, Natural & Artificial Flavors, FD&C Red 40,, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, FD&C Red 40,, Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Extract 50 mg
Green Roads CBD Fruit Bites offer you supportive CBD in fun fruit shapes and juicy, delicious, flavors. This travel-sized package of CBD fruit bites lets you get your daily serving of cannabinoids On the Go! Each Fruit Bite offers 10mg of CBD for a total of 50mg in this 5-pack. Like all Green Roads products, these gummies are made with CBD from American hemp and are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can use the QR code on the package to find the results of this test.
TOTAL CBD
50 mg
Key Facts
With 10mg CBD per gummy
Fun shapes and delicious flavors in every bite
Perfect on-the-go packet
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid,, Natural & Artificial Flavors, FD&C Red 40,, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, FD&C Red 40,, Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Extract 50 mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!