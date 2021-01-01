About this product

Green Roads CBD Fruit Bites offer you supportive CBD in fun fruit shapes and juicy, delicious, flavors. This travel-sized package of CBD fruit bites lets you get your daily serving of cannabinoids On the Go! Each Fruit Bite offers 10mg of CBD for a total of 50mg in this 5-pack. Like all Green Roads products, these gummies are made with CBD from American hemp and are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can use the QR code on the package to find the results of this test.



TOTAL CBD

50 mg

Key Facts

With 10mg CBD per gummy

Fun shapes and delicious flavors in every bite

Perfect on-the-go packet



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid,, Natural & Artificial Flavors, FD&C Red 40,, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, FD&C Red 40,, Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Extract 50 mg



