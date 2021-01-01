CBD Oil | Hemp Oil Tincture - 550mg - Green Roads™ CBD - Tincture, Edible, Sublingual - Buy Online
About this product
GREEN ROADS’ PREMIUM CBD OILS
Award Winning Products
Green Roads CBD Oils are some of the most popular, most awarded and most trusted in the industry! Each is a pharmacist-formulated, premium blend of hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts. Browse our selection of Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum oils to find the perfect CBD strength and flavor for your daily wellness routine.
Active: Hemp Derived Broad Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract . Other Ingredients: Glycerin, MCT oil,Natural Flavor, Sunflower Lecithin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) seed oil, Hemp Seed oil
Award Winning Products
Green Roads CBD Oils are some of the most popular, most awarded and most trusted in the industry! Each is a pharmacist-formulated, premium blend of hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts. Browse our selection of Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum oils to find the perfect CBD strength and flavor for your daily wellness routine.
Active: Hemp Derived Broad Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract . Other Ingredients: Glycerin, MCT oil,Natural Flavor, Sunflower Lecithin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) seed oil, Hemp Seed oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???