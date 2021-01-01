About this product

Green Roads 750mg CBD Muscle & Joint Roll-on Heat Relief is your source of warming, on-the-spot support. This broad-spectrum blend is made with a range of supportive cannabinoids, but essentially no THC, or non-detectable levels to use a more scientifically accurate phrase. This blend of CBD, rosemary oil, bentonite clay, avocado oil and more was formulated by our team of pharmacists all with the guiding vision of our co-founder, a licensed compounding pharmacist. The CBD in this roll-on comes from hemp grown on American farms. All of our ingredients are tested for quality prior to formulation by an independent laboratory. An independent laboratory also tests our whole finished product, and you can use the QR code on the package to find the results of this test.



American Farmed Hemp

Independent Lab Tested

Broad Spectrum less than 0.0% THC

No Animal Testing

No Artificial Coloring



Ingredients: Water, Carthamus tinctorius (Safflower) Oleosomes, Glycerin, Bentonite Clay, Xanthan Gum, Persea gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Hemp- Derived Broad Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract, Menthol, Rosmarinus officinalis (Rosemary) Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopherol ( Vitamin E), Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Camphor, Capsaicin and Capsicum annuum (Cayenne) Extract.