Colombian Coffee & American Hemp

Rich, full flavor with notes of nuts, caramel & chocolate

Balanced energy for your body & mind

Revolutionize your coffee break ritual with this beverage

Currently shipping batch GR126FB which has 9.67mg of cannabinoids per serving.



American Farmed Hemp

Independent Lab Tested

Broad Spectrum less than 0.0% THC

No Animal Testing

Botanicals

No Artificial Coloring



Pour yourself a mug of Green Roads Hemp Flower coffee for a truly unique experience. Green Roads has combined gourmet Colombian coffee with American hemp to create a brew that offers you an energized body and an "in-the-zone" mind. Our coffee is grown in a protected paradise in Colombia that has been home to two generations of award-winning coffee. It's harvested under a full-moon, which is when the nectar surrounding the beans is at its sweetest. Our hemp is grown on select American farms with certificates of origin and analysis. This combination of premium ingredients creates our Founder's Blend, which offers a feeling and flavor far greater than the sum of its parts.



