Ghost Train Haze Pre-Roll 1g

by Green Rose Gardens
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

Ghost Train Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
790 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
