Using their Mt. Rainier hybrid and crossing it with the award-winning Original Glue, RedEyed Genetics created the sticky Locktite. Scents of citrus and diesel overwhelm you as you enjoy this tasty flower engulfed in trichomes. Taking after the Gorilla Glue in effect and certainly in resin production, this is an upbeat and powerful strain.
Locktite effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
