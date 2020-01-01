Green Sage, LLC is a real estate investment firm focused on the legal North American Cannabis Industry that leverages its team’s networks, expertise and knowledge in real estate investing and development. Our Vision is to be the preeminent source for the best real estate assets in the burgeoning Cannabis Industry. Our Mission is to provide leading companies with the real estate assets needed to build successful businesses, while helping to set the standard for transparency, integrity & accountability in the Cannabis Industry. Our Ethics & Responsibilities center around protecting our youth and educating them about adult choices and the impacts of marijuana, including its medicinal benefits and recreational effects. Green Sage has been providing financial services to the Cannabis Industry since 2014 and is comprised of our real estate Fund, Green Sage Capital Partners I, L.P., and our Asset Management Company, Green Sage Management, LLC. Green Sage Capital Partners (“GSCP”) is an investment fund designed to make strategic investments in real estate in the fast growing $5+ billion legal Cannabis Industry. GSCP invests in and develops real estate throughout the U.S., focusing on states that are in the process of legalizing marijuana sales and cultivation. We capitalize the real estate infrastructure for category-leading businesses, such as dispensaries, grows, marijuana infused products companies, and extracted oils and concentrates businesses that are scalable and can be leveraged to other growth markets. We leverage the lack of banking, capital, and liquidity available to businesses in the Cannabis Industry to generate attractive returns for the Fund.