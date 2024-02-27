.5g Sativa Distillate Cartridge 79.93% Total THC Sweet and Fruity Flavor
THC distillate is a concentrated, liquid form of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. It’s a thick, pure THC extract that’s known for its extremely high potency. Because of the extraction and purification processes, THC distillate typically does not have any scent or aroma, making it a product that’s perfect for cannabis consumers who don’t like the marijuana flavor.
Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.