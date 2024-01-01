This Indica strain gives off blueberry tones with a pungent hint of sweetness. This strain is a heavy hitter that will mellow you out and provide clarity. It delivers a comforting feeling that is perfect if smoked an hour before bed. The buds are multi-colored. The bud is a light green with a blue look.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.