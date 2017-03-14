1g sativa-dominant Rosin



Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.



The Strain

This Indica strain gives off blueberry tones with a pungent hint of sweetness. This strain is a heavy hitter that will mellow you out and provide clarity. It delivers a comforting feeling that is perfect if smoked an hour before bed. The buds are multi-colored. The bud is a light green with a blue look.

