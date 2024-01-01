A concentrate derived from our Blueberry Muffins flower strain (Blueberry x Purple Panty Dropper x Razzle Berry) An Indica from humboldt seed Co with pain reliving, anti inflammatory and sleepy effects. The most prominent flavor notes are vanilla, fruity and slight earth. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene and humulene. Our consumers love this strain for its delicious bakery scent. Shatter is a cannabis extract that is solid and translucent in appearance, as if you could shatter it like glass. It achieves its glass-like appearance through specific processing techniques involving solvents like butane or other hydrocarbons.

