32.8mg THC 277.73mg Delta 8 THC Dark Chocolate Covered Crispy.



5 BENEFITS DELTA 8 COULD OFFER YOU

According to the National Cancer Institute, delta-8 THC can bind to the CB1 receptor throughout the body. These receptors are part of our endocannabinoid system, which helps our body regulate and maintain homeostasis. “Homeostasis” is just fancy lingo for complete balance throughout the body.

Delta 8 exhibits a lower psychotropic potency than delta-9 THC, so it doesn’t bind to the receptor as well. This helps it demonstrate a variety of properties that present as powerful benefits, so let’s take a look at the biggest ones below.

1. Neuroprotective properties for a healthier brain

Some research also suggests that delta-8 THC could help people produce Acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter. This neurotransmitter is responsible for memory, cognition, neuroplasticity, and even arousal. That’s a lot of benefits of delta 8 THC, and it appears to have close to or zero negative side effects.

2. Has been shown to stimulate appetite

In 2004, researchers analyzed delta-8’s effect on appetite control. They concluded with the trial, noting that even low doses of delta-8 stimulated an increase in food intake.

3. Little or no nausea thanks to its antiemetic effects

We know based on the 1995 study that delta-8 appears to have no negative side effects while eliminating nausea. The children undergoing chemotherapy for their cancer saw a 100% success rate in reducing their nausea over 480 treatments in total.

4. Analgesic properties – which means less pain overall

Everyone experiences pain differently, and at different degrees, but researchers have observed delta-8’s ability to help relieve some of that pain. Having analgesic properties means it can relieve pain to some degree.

Particularly, those with neuropathic



THC distillate is a highly potent cannabis oil produced during a distillation process that extracts THC — the active cannabinoid compound responsible for inducing a high — from the cannabis plant itself.

This complex process results in a final product that could be considered one of the purest forms of THC.

Distillate is the base ingredient of most edibles . Edible cannabis travels first to your stomach then to your liver before getting into your bloodstream and brain. You will feel effects within 30 minutes to 2 hours of ingesting. Full effects can peak within 4 hours. Effects can last up to 12 hours after use. Some residual effects can last up to 24 hours.

