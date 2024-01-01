1g indica-hybrid Rosin

Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.

The Strain:

Florida Kush is a potent punch for the strongest of smokers. This strain is an Indica-Dominant Hybrid. It has generally high test results along with a sharp, pungent smell that makes it a satisfying smoke. Hailing from Jungle Boys, this strain is a cross of LA Kush Kake x TK (Triangle Kush).

