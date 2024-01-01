Florida strawberries -( strawberry shortcake x TK bx1) A sativa hybrid from Jungle Boys genetics that has pain reliving, anxiety reducing, and euphoric effects. The most prominent flavor notes are fruity, earth, and gas. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene. Our consumers love this strain for its functional high properties Bred by JungleBoys by crossing ( Strawberry Shortcake ) x TK (Triangle Kush). This Sativa-Dominant Hybrid is reminiscent of its namesake with sweet strawberry undertones. Its fruity flavors will leave you with a focused and creative head high that also gives you a relaxing effect. Beta-Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in this strain.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.