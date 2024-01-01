Florida strawberries -( strawberry shortcake x TK bx1) A sativa hybrid from Jungle Boys genetics that has pain reliving, anxiety reducing, and euphoric effects. The most prominent flavor notes are fruity, earth, and gas. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene. Our consumers love this strain for its functional high properties

Bred by JungleBoys by crossing ( Strawberry Shortcake ) x TK (Triangle Kush). This Sativa-Dominant Hybrid is reminiscent of its namesake with sweet strawberry undertones. Its fruity flavors will leave you with a focused and creative head high that also gives you a relaxing effect. Beta-Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in this strain.

