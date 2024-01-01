1g sativa-hybrid Rosin



Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.



The Strain

Bred by JungleBoys by crossing ( Strawberry Shortcake ) x TK (Triangle Kush). This Sativa-Dominant Hybrid is reminiscent of its namesake with sweet strawberry undertones. Its fruity flavors will leave you with a focused and creative head high that also gives you a relaxing effect. Beta-Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in this strain.

Show more