1g sativa-hybrid concentrate

THCA diamonds are the most potent concentrate and can contain up to 99.9% THC when heated up. That's a massive difference from other concentrates that have a general THC potency of 70-90%. As always, consume responsibly.

Just like any other concentrate, you’ll need to heat up diamonds before you get high .This concentrate can be consumed by smoking, vaping or dabbing. .



You can also add diamonds to your joint and smoke it. All you have to do is take a diamond, crush it up, and sprinkle it in with your dried flower - much like you would do with kief.

