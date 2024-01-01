1g sativa-hybrid Rosin



Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.

The Strain

Bred by JungleBoys, the genetics are Motor Breath x TK BX1. With layers & layers of flavor, this high testing strain will match perfectly with a seasoned smoker. Dominant terpenes are Limonene & Linalool



