gelato zkittles cake 10 - ( Gelato 33 x Zkittles ) An Indica Hybrid from jungle boys genetics with happy, pain reliving and sleepy effects. The most prominent flavor notes are skunk, floral and earth. The top terpenes are limonene, caryophyllene, and humulene. Our consumers love this strain for its classic vibe.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.