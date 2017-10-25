Gelato Zkittles cake 7 - (Gelato 33 x Zkittles Cake ) An Indica hybrid from jungle boys genetics with munchie, happy, and relaxing effects. The most prominent flavor notes are sweet, floral, and vanilla. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, linalool. Our consumers love this strain for its sweet and rich profile.



This Indica-Dominant Hybrid has a sweet flavor that gives a kick of herbal spice. It has dense, crystal-coated buds that provide the user with smooth hits. The buds are sticky to the touch. It will give you a clear-headed euphoria that leads you straight into the fridge. The dominant terpenes are Limonene and Beta-Caryophyllene.

