.5g Sativa Flavor Infused Distillate Cartridge sitting at 79%

With a smooth black cherry vanilla flavor



THC distillate is a concentrated, liquid form of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. It’s a thick, pure THC extract that’s known for its extremely high potency.

Because of the extraction and purification processes, THC distillate typically does not have any scent or aroma, making it a product that’s perfect for cannabis consumers who don’t like the marijuana flavor.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs

