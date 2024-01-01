2g concentrate, split diamonds and sauce

Diamonds are solvent based concentrates. It starts as a live resin sauce and is put under vacuum. This change of pressure helps the THCa crystalize, or “crash out”. The THCa will clump together and form diamonds. The solvent helps with the crashing process, particularly butane. Once the diamonds crash out, they are separated from the sauce and packaged for consumer use! This product is sometimes referred to as “diamond mining”.

Sauce is a terpene rich extract. Sauce describes any concentrate that has sticky, liquid consistency with high terpene counts. Sauce can be loaded into a cartridge or pucked into individual packages. This product is ideal for a consumer looking for a flavorful product with a potent punch! Sauces come in different forms. Terp sauce has little to no diamonds in the sauce itself. Sugar sauce has small diamonds throughout the material. Applesauce is a sauce with chunky diamonds varying in size.

