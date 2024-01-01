1g Sativa- dominant concentrate THCA diamonds are the most potent concentrate and can contain up to 99.9% THC when heated up. That's a massive difference from other concentrates that have a general THC potency of 70-90%. As always, consume responsibly. Just like any other concentrate, you’ll need to heat up diamonds before you get high .This concentrate can be consumed by smoking, vaping or dabbing. .
You can also add diamonds to your joint and smoke it. All you have to do is take a diamond, crush it up, and sprinkle it in with your dried flower - much like you would do with kief
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.