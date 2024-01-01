lemon skunk -( citrus skunk x skunk 1 ) A sativa from pot belly seed co genetics with antioxidant, energizing and anxiety relieving effects. The most prominent flavor notes are citrus, skunk, and earth. The top terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene. Our consumers love this strain for its lightweight and functional effects.This Sativa strain is a classic in the eyes of many, due to its unique combination of 2 aromas that old school smokers are always looking for. The Lemon aspect is where we get our dominant terpene, Myrcene. Myrcene is great for relaxation, anxiety relief and clearing your head. Limonene is another active terpene in this strain. Limonene is great for fighting, stress, anxiety, depression and all those things people do not want. It provides joyful and energizing feelings all day. The skunk aspect is what old school smokers are after. I have heard many 60+ smokers rave about buds that smell like skunk, so getting their eyes on this product is ideal.

