.5g preloaded disposable vape



Live resin is a cannabis concentrate derived from fresh-frozen cannabis plant material. The fresh-frozen cannabis undergoes a solvent-based extraction, usually with light hydrocarbons like propane and butane, which are able to preserve more terpenes than other solvents.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.

Show more