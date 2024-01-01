live resin is produced by flash-freezing freshly harvested cannabis plants, preserving their rich terpene profile and potent cannabinoid content. This frozen material is then subjected to a solvent-based extraction process, typically using butane or propane, to separate the valuable compounds from the plant matter. The resulting live resin oil is then purged of any residual solvents, leaving behind a potent and flavorful concentrate. This innovative extraction process results in a vibrant, full-spectrum product that delivers an unparalleled flavor and aroma experience.

