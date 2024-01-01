live resin is produced by flash-freezing freshly harvested cannabis plants, preserving their rich terpene profile and potent cannabinoid content. This frozen material is then subjected to a solvent-based extraction process, typically using butane or propane, to separate the valuable compounds from the plant matter. The resulting live resin oil is then purged of any residual solvents, leaving behind a potent and flavorful concentrate. This innovative extraction process results in a vibrant, full-spectrum product that delivers an unparalleled flavor and aroma experience.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.