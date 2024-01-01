1g sativa-dominant Rosin

Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur



The Strain

This Sativa strain is a classic in the eyes of many, due to its unique combination of 2 aromas that old school smokers are always looking for. The Lemon aspect is where we get our dominant terpene, Myrcene. Myrcene is great for relaxation, anxiety relief and clearing your head. Limonene is another active terpene in this strain. Limonene is great for fighting, stress, anxiety, depression and all those things people do not want. It provides joyful and energizing feelings all day. The skunk aspect is what old school smokers are after. I have heard many 60+ smokers rave about buds that smell like skunk, so getting their eyes on this product is ideal.

