.5g preloaded disposable vape



Live resin is a cannabis concentrate derived from fresh-frozen cannabis plant material. The fresh-frozen cannabis undergoes a solvent-based extraction, usually with light hydrocarbons like propane and butane, which are able to preserve more terpenes than other solvents.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.



The Strain

This Sativa strain is a classic in the eyes of many, due to its unique combination of 2 aromas that old school smokers are always looking for. The Lemon aspect is where we get our dominant terpene, Myrcene. Myrcene is great for relaxation, anxiety relief and clearing your head. Limonene is another active terpene in this strain. Limonene is great for fighting, stress, anxiety, depression and all those things people do not want. It provides joyful and energizing feelings all day. The skunk aspect is what old school smokers are after. I have heard many 60+ smokers rave about buds that smell like skunk, so getting their eyes on this product is ideal.



