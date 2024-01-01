Lemon Skunk OG Sauce is a concentrate derived from our lemon skunk og flower ( citrus skunk x skunk 1 ) A sativa from pot belly seed co genetics with antioxidant, energizing and anxiety relieving effects. The most prominent flavor notes are citrus, skunk, and earth. The top terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene. An extract usually with a high terpene content that has a liquid consistency, hence its name. Sauces are made with chemical solvents and are known for being flavorful.

