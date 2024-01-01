With such a recognizable smell, this Sativa strain is one of our specialty strains. This strain produces pungent smelling, dense nuggets covered with amber hairs that bring it all together. If you are looking for a terpy Sativa, look no further! It is a great strain for energizing your day and boosting your mood. This hard hitting Sativa not only delivers a motivating high, but tastes delicious
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.