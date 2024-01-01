Pagani Zilvertip- ( granddaddy Silvertip x Testar Rossa ) A hybrid from King Jay garden genetics with focusing, inspiring and giggly effects. The most prominent flavor notes are earthy, dark, and musty. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, linalool and limonene. Our consumers love this strain for its beautiful purple coloring.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.