Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur
The Strain Sativa dominant hybrid
purple sunset- (sunset sherbetx TK bx1 )A sativa hybrid from jungle boys genetics with calming, mood boosting and relaxing effects. The most prominent flavor notes are zest, earth, and tangy. The top terpenes are carophyllene, linalool, and limonene. Our consumers love this strain for its consistent high terp tests.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.