1g 50/50 hybrid solventless concentrate



Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur



The Strain

Sativa dominant hybrid



purple sunset- (sunset sherbetx TK bx1 )A sativa hybrid from jungle boys genetics with calming, mood boosting and relaxing effects. The most prominent flavor notes are zest, earth, and tangy. The top terpenes are carophyllene, linalool, and limonene. Our consumers love this strain for its consistent high terp tests.

